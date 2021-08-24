Millennium Management LLC Acquires 64,022 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 291.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,022 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ayro worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AYRO. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,071,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 211,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 423.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 152,749 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 318,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 139,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AYRO opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53. Ayro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative net margin of 835.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%.

In other news, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $128,588.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,338 shares of company stock worth $1,516,832 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

