Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 126,830 Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 126,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genprex by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 34,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genprex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genprex by 310.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genprex by 83.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 51,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genprex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10. Genprex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.