Millennium Management LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

