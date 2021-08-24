Millennium Management LLC Purchases 26,061 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of CorePoint Lodging worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $2,623,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

