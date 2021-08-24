Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 239,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Calithera Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

