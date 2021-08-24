Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 148,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 98,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

ORN stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.