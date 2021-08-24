Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,707 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

RVNC opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,078 shares of company stock worth $3,525,821. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

