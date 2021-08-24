Millennium Management LLC Sells 17,343 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $693.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

