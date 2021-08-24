Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

MCON stock remained flat at $GBX 108.50 ($1.42) during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £230.53 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.50 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

