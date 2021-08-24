MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 126,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.4% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 251,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

