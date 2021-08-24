Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Holdings Lowered by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Misonix were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Misonix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Misonix by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 41.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MSON stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Misonix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $456.76 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

