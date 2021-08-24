Missfresh (MF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

Missfresh stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Missfresh has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective for the company.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

