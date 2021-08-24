MMOCoin Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $397,877.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

