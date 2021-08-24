Monolith Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $27,589.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097151 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

