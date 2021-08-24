Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock traded up $44.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,175.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,355. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,031.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

