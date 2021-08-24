Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

TMO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,795. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $560.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

