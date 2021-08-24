Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.39. 79,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,423. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

