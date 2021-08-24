Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,699 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 972.2% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 140,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 127,536 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 251,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 172,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,720. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

