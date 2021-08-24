Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,521. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $418.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

