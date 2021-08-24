Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MAU stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.63 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$71.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.