Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director James K. Price Acquires 11,406 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $64,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $11,062,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

