Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Semtech worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after buying an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. 9,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,429. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

