Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Mesa Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,267,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,875,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

MLAB traded down $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.67. 238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total value of $221,498.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $556,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,343.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,594 shares of company stock worth $8,872,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

