Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,836,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,842. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

