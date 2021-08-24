Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $7.32 Million Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after buying an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,418,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,650,905 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,020. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.06. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.