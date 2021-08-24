Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

