Morgan Stanley Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.59.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

