Morgan Stanley Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $365.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $336.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $339.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,889 shares of company stock valued at $102,867,843 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

