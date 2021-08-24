Morgan Stanley Buys 28,995 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 122.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

IBUY opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $141.00.

