Morgan Stanley Has $6.65 Million Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 267,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,691,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $969.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.