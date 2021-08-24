Morgan Stanley Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 134.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $243.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.30.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

