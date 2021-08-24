Morgan Stanley Sells 14,013 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Compass Minerals International worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.