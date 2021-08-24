Morgan Stanley Trims Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,828 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

GFL stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

