Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,388 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

MYN stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.