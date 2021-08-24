MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MP Materials.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

NYSE MP opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.05 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

