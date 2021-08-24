Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

