MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

NYSE:C opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

