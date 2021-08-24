MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 182.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,500,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 220,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,715,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.39. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

