MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,108,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

