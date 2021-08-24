MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 402 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1,116.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

