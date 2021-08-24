MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 121,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 72,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of -88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

