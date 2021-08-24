MV Capital Management Inc. Has $39,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,916.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in KLA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 763,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

