MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,928 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28.

