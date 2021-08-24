Naka Bodhi Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $68,263.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00125886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00158223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.16 or 1.00226069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.45 or 0.00998516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.82 or 0.06640527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

