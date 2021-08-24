NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Sebastian Evans Buys 17,300 Shares

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,549.00 ($13,963.57).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NAOS Emerging Opportunities alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Sebastian Evans bought 17,000 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,700.00 ($13,357.14).

On Friday, July 16th, Sebastian Evans bought 25,000 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,375.00 ($18,839.29).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Sebastian Evans purchased 50,000 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$51,750.00 ($36,964.29).

On Wednesday, June 30th, Sebastian Evans 419,410 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Monday, June 28th, Sebastian Evans sold 484,789 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73), for a total value of A$493,515.20 ($352,510.86).

On Monday, June 21st, Sebastian Evans 322,022 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Sebastian Evans 323,465 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Sebastian Evans 97,893 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Sebastian Evans bought 121,394 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$123,821.88 ($88,444.20).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.