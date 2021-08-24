NAOS Finance (NAOS) Hits Market Cap of $9.38 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $9.38 million and $1.44 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00125141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00155580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.64 or 1.00029446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.82 or 0.00992349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.25 or 0.06622082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

