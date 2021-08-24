National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of National Instruments worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

