National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties makes up 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $45,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,899,000 after buying an additional 726,796 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,993,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,571,000 after buying an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. 7,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,844. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

