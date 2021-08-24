National Storage Affiliates Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $56.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.