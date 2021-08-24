Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.52

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $36.90 million and $646,767.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004845 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002178 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00036951 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00032898 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,461,395 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

